play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Many of you have been unable to see your grandparents up close or very often this year - some of you might not have seen your grandparents at all during coronavirus.

Latest research shows that over half of the 350,000 grandparents who use the networking website Gransnet a month, expect to be spending this Christmas alone.

There have been different rules across the UK about visiting other houses during the pandemic to help stop the spread of coronavirus, especially amongst the elderly and the vulnerable.

For the majority of you, you may have only been allowed to see your grandparent while social distancing, unless your grandparent(s) is part of your household or your extended household, support bubble or because it's been really important that they look after you.

Newsround asked children living in different parts of the UK how being separated from their grandparents has affected them - you may see some familiar famous faces too!

Watch more videos

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents
Video

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine
Video

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'
Video

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?
Video

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa
Video

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite
Video

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate
Video

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro
Video

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?
Video

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'
Video

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'

What is the anti-vaccination movement?
Video

What is the anti-vaccination movement?

Cold Classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?
Video

Cold Classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion
Video

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion

Top Stories

Inayah with her grandma.

Grandparents: 'I want to give her a hug'

comments
'Thank you' displayed on a table.

Send us your thank you messages!

comments
Boris-Johnson-Brexit.

What's happening with Brexit?

comments
Newsround Home