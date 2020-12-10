Coronavirus: Welsh Secondary schools and colleges to close from Monday

Getty Images Teaching will move online from Monday in Wales

All secondary schools and colleges in Wales will close from Monday 14 December but lessons will carry on online in the week up to the Christmas break.

This is according to an announcement from the Welsh Education Minster Kirsty Williams, who said the decision was part of a "national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus".

The latest research shows that the 'R' number has increased to 1.27 in Wales, meaning that the number of people testing positive with coronavirus is on the rise.

Primary and special needs schools will stay open until the Christmas break.

"This is not an early Christmas holiday, please do everything you can to minimise your contact with others." stressed Ms. Williams.

The Association of School and College Leaders has supported the Welsh Government's announcement.

"This is obviously a difficult decision but the public health advice is very clear that this needs to happen to tackle Covid infection rates in Wales and reduce transmission of the virus," said its director in Wales, Eithne Hughes.

What about elsewhere in the UK?

Getty Images

Schools in England will be allowed to close a day early for Christmas.

Schools minister Nick Gibb told MPs that schools could schedule an inset day on Friday 18 December to allow "six clear days" before Christmas Eve.

However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that mass testing will begin in secondary schools in worst affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.

Over in Scotland, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said that schools will remain open as usual in the run up to the holidays.

"Being in school is in the best interests of children and our priority remains to ensure schools are safe, and open.

"The advice I have received from public health officials, and the COVID-19 Sub-group on Education and Children's Issues, is not to alter Christmas and New Year holiday dates." he confirmed.

In Northern Ireland the SDLP's education spokesperson has said he thinks that schools should close for Christmas on 11 December.

However, the education minister Peter Weir said there were no plans to extend the Christmas school holiday.

"I believe this would only cause further disruption to children's education and lead to an increase in levels of stress and anxiety," he said.