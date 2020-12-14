To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas

'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to spoil the ones you love than with a homemade gift?

Here are four fabulously festive present ideas for you to make at home - guaranteed to taste delicious and make your favourite people smile.

Getty Images

Personalised tea

When it is cold outside, a good brew can make you feel warm and cosy.

To personalise your own tea bags, you will need some empty bags, labels and plenty of loose tea to go inside.

There are lots of types to choose from; herbal, fruity, oolong, green, black and white.

Simply fill up the bags and write something lovely on the label.

Why not make a week's worth of tea with a different message for each day?

Top Tip: Always clean your hands, work surfaces and equipment before prepping food and drink.

Getty Images

Hot chocolate jars

If tea is not on your loved-one's Christmas list, how about giving them the gift of the world's greatest hot chocolate, with all the trimmings?

Start by finding a clean, empty jar - any old jar will do.

Then you will need powdered milk, cocoa, chocolate chips, marshmallows and anything else you fancy.

Layer the ingredients into the jar and finish off with a ribbon and a tag.

Getty Images

Popcorn garlands

Popcorn garlands are the prefect present to make a special someone's tree extra pretty!

Whether it be sweet, salty or cinnamon, (for that Christmas twist!) all you will need - after your popcorn, of course - is a needle and thread.

Simply thread the popcorn together one-by-one and make the garland to your desired length.

For a dash of colour, thread cranberries onto the garland too.

Top Tip: Ask an adult to help you with the threading.

Getty Images

Gingerbread

And finally, Christmas would not be Christmas without our gingerbread pals, would it?

To make them, add: 350g of plain flour, 1tsp of bicarbonate of soda, 2tsp of ground ginger, 1tsp of cinnamon, and 125g of butter to a mixing bowl and blend together.

Once it looks like breadcrumbs, stir in 175g of brown sugar.

Then add an egg and 4tbsp of golden syrup and mix until you have your gingerbread dough.

Leave the dough in the fridge for 15 minutes, wrapped in cling film, then roll it out and use a cookie cutter to create your gingerbread shapes.

Asking an adult to help, pop them in the oven at 180c (Gas mark 4) for around 12 minutes.

Once the have cooled you can decorate them with icing, chocolates, jelly sweets or sprinkles in any way you want.

Recipe from BBC Food

We want to know if you have any homemade gift ideas? Will you be making anyone something special this year? Tell us all about your plans below