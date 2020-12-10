BLACKPINK raise climate awareness ahead of COP26

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage / Getty Images BLACKPINK is made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. The group made its debut in August 2016

What happens when K-pop megastars BLACKPINK collide with the fight against climate change...?

The internet explodes of course!

BLINKs (the name for fans of the band) are going wild over a video the singing group uploaded on to social media on Wednesday.

In it, they spoke about the need for action on climate change and promoted COP26 which is a climate change meeting happening in the UK next November.

What else did they say?

BLACKPINK called on "all the BLINKs across the planet" to learn more about climate change with them

The band talked about their concern about the impact climate change is having on the planet and wanted to raise awareness about the climate emergency.

"This is a global challenge," said Jennie. "Each and every one of us could make a difference, and we need to act now."

She also added: "Every year, we're seeing more extreme weather—things like heatwaves, droughts and flooding."

"This is our planet," Lisa said. "This is our future. Climate change affects us all."

The group also admitted that they're "not experts but we do care about our planet and we want to learn more."

Speaking about the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, that is happening in Glasgow next year, the four-member group explained it would be an opportunity for "world leaders...to come together to take the action to protect our environment."

The group ended with a call for action and hope that their fans will "join us on this journey" to "learn about what's happening, what needs to happen and how we can play our part."

What is COP26?

COP26 The official poster for the rescheduled COP26 summit

COP stands for Conference of the Parties, and will be attended by countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - a treaty agreed in 1994.

The 2021 meeting will be the 26th meeting, which is why it's called COP26.

The COP26 event is a global united Nations summit about climate change and how countries are planning to tackle it.

It was due to take place in Glasgow from 9 - 19 November with more than 200 world leaders due to attend, but when coronavirus arrived, that all changed.

COP26 was moved to 1 and 12 November 2021 but many young activists from around the world met at an online conference called Mock COP26 on the original dates.