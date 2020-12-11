play
Blair runs silent study workshops on TikTok!

Have you ever thought about using social media apps like Tiktok, not as a distraction from schoolwork, but to HELP you study?

Well meet - Blair from Surrey who does just that!

Blair - who's in Year 13 - joins up with her followers on TikTok with the aim of getting started then studying silently together for 60 minutes each day!

She says that as so many children are missing school through self-isolating or because their school bubble has burst, young people are looking for ways to be together, like in class, while also getting their work done and not missing any of their education. She's now got over 7.4 million views!

