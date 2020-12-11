Send us your thank you messages!

Getty Images We want to hear your lovely messages to those you feel deserve it

This year has been hard for pretty much everyone, but there are some people who have had to work harder than others.

Covid-19 has forced us all to spend more time apart from each other than ever before, and it has been a very difficult time for most people. There are some people who have worked extremely hard this year to keep everything moving.

We want you guys at home to send in your videos thanking anyone you think deserves to be recognised for their hard work. This could be your teachers, key workers, nurses and doctors or maybe just your parents or friends for making sure you still have fun.

Who are you most grateful for this year and why?

Now it's your chance to say thanks to anyone you think deserves it. Watch the video above where children thank their teachers for some inspiration, but remember you can thank anyone!

