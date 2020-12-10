What is a teratonne?: Human-made objects heavier than living things

Getty Images Buildings and roads make up the majority of human-made mass

Scientists have said that the weight of human-made objects will be more than that of living things by the end of 2020.

Human-made objects are things like plastic, bricks and concrete, and for the first time they will outweigh all the plants and animals which live on Earth.

Scientists have estimated that the current weight of human-made objects on Earth is around one teratonne.

The research has been shared by a team at the Weizmann Institute of Sciences in Rehovot, in Israel, and shows that we are entering a new geological age, known as the Anthropocene.

This means that our impact on the Earth will be seen in the rocks beneath our feet millions of years into the future, like dinosaur fossils.

How heavy is a teratonne?

Reuters A trillion walrus' would weigh a teratonne!

A teratonne is a trillion tonnes (1,000,000,000,000 tonnes).

To break that down, just one tonne is 1000 kilograms - which is about the same weight as a walrus - so a trillion tonnes is pretty heavy!

This means that, for every person in the world, more than their bodyweight in stuff is being made each week.

As a whole humans are now making things at a rate of more than 30 gigatonnes (30,000,000,000 tonnes) per year.

If we carry on like this, by 2040, the weight of all human-made stuff will have almost tripled from 1.1 teratonnes (1,100,000,000,000 tonnes) to about three teratonnes.

How did they work it out?

Getty Images The aftermath of big events like World War II, and improved technology saw a rise in more buildings and things being made, which have added to the weight of stuff

The scientists worked out the weight of all human-made stuff starting from 1900 all the way to 2020, and compared this with the weight of all the living things on the planet.

The scientists knew that at some point we would reach a time where human-made stuff would overtake living things.

According to their estimates, 2020 is the year when things like roads, buildings and machines, will likely outweigh all the living things in the world.

"The significance is symbolic in the sense that it tells us something about the major role that humanity now plays in shaping the world and the state of the Earth around us," said Dr Ron Milo, who led the research.

"It is a reason for all of us to ponder our role, how much consumption we do and how can we try to get a better balance between the living world and humanity."