In the UK, and all around the world, Jewish adults and children celebrate the Jewish festival of lights called Hanukkah.

The date of Hanukkah changes every year, because it depends on the calendar, but it will always fall in November or December, it lasts for eight days and might also be called Chanukah.

In 2020 it happens from nightfall on 10 December until nightfall on 18 December but due to coronavirus restrictions it will be different his year.

