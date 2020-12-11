play
Watch Newsround

Hanukkah 2020: How is it different this year?

In the UK, and all around the world, Jewish adults and children celebrate the Jewish festival of lights called Hanukkah.

The date of Hanukkah changes every year, because it depends on the calendar, but it will always fall in November or December, it lasts for eight days and might also be called Chanukah.

In 2020 it happens from nightfall on 10 December until nightfall on 18 December but due to coronavirus restrictions it will be different his year.

Some of you told Newsround how you'll be celebrating this year, check out what was said here!

Watch more videos

Hanukkah 2020: How is it different this year?
Video

Hanukkah 2020: How is it different this year?

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine
Video

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'
Video

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?
Video

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa
Video

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite
Video

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate
Video

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro
Video

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?
Video

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'
Video

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'

What is the anti-vaccination movement?
Video

What is the anti-vaccination movement?

Cold Classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?
Video

Cold Classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion
Video

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion

Top Stories

Boris-Johnson.

World leaders meeting to talk about climate change

comments
TikTok vote

Could YOU study while using TikTok?

comments
Ichthyosaur.

New prehistoric sea dragon discovered

comments
Newsround Home