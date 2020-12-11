TikTok: Schoolgirl runs silent study workshops online

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Schoolgirl runs silent study workshops on TikTok!

Have you ever thought about using social media apps like TikTok, not as a distraction from schoolwork, but to HELP you study?

Well meet - Blair from Surrey who does just that!

Blair - who's in Year 13 - joins up with her followers on TikTok with the aim of getting started then studying silently together for 60 minutes each day!

She says that as so many children are missing school through self-isolating or because their school bubble has burst, young people are looking for ways to be together, like in class, while also getting their work done and not missing any of their education. She's now got more than 7.4 million views!

So what do YOU think? Could you use TikTok to help you do school work or would you get distracted? Take part in our vote and let us know what you think of the idea in the comments below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Blair first started broadcasting her studies as a way to motivate herself to revise and do her homework - she thought other people watching might pressure her into knuckling down.

Then she noticed that other pupils joined her for the sessions, which just show her silently revising oncamera.

Now she hosts eight sessions a week where tens of thousands of students from all over the world join her for broadcasts.

She says she says hello to everyone when they get started but then settles down, turns off her comments and focuses on classwork or the revision she's doing that day.

Blair's even created chatrooms for different age groups and school years where people can chat and also share learning tips.