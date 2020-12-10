Nigella Lawson: TV chef breaks the internet for unique way of saying microwave

Getty / BBC

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson has broken the internet after a clip of her mispronouncing the word "microwave" went viral.

The short video is taken from her TV cooking show and shows her pouring milk into a saucepan.

The milk has been heated in... the "mee-kro-wah-vay" according to the famous chef.

The clip has been viewed over a million times with people questioning whether she ACTUALLY says the word like that.

Later, Nigella put the public out of their misery and replied: "I do say it like that, but not because I think that's how it's actually pronounced."

A spokesperson for the presenter said: "It's a bit of a family joke."

Whether you're taking a trip to "Primarni" instead of Primark, watching "Harry Potter and the fell off a stone" instead of philosopher's stone or having some tasty "la-sag-nee" instead of lasagne for your tea - we want to know what words you deliberately mispronounce at home. Let us know in the comments below!