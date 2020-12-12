Christmas has come early for these animals.

London Zoo

Christmas has come early for these guys! Animals from London Zoo and the Wildwood Trust tuck into their early Christmas treats.

While we all wait for Father Christmas to drop off our well deserved presents, he's been busy making a few early stops for some special animals who have behaved rather well this year, well most of them.

These meerkats appear to be sending their Christmas gifts wish list off to Father Christmas! Actually, the box is full of woodland critters as special treats for the meerkats to snack on.

All the meerkats were born at London Zoo and their names are Penelope, Meko, Archie, Timone, Dracula and Frank.

Wildwood Trust UK Reindeer Holly and Kenny enjoy snacking on Christmas Trees

Is that Rudolph and Dasher? Actually it's not - they are far too busy getting Father Christmas ready for delivering all the presents on Christmas Eve.

These reindeer are from Kent Wildwood trust, and they are munching on a tasty Christmas tree. Wildwood Trust told Newsround that the reindeer actually enjoy to eat the pine needles on the tree. Yummy!

Here's an interesting fact about reindeer - they are the only species of deer where both the males and females grow antlers on their head. Kenny lost his antlers but this happens every year and he will grow new ones.

Wildwood Trust UK These polecats have their very own advent calendar!

Is opening the advent calendar something you look forward to?

Well, you're not the only one. This year, these polecats at the Wildwood Trust get to enjoy their very own advent calendar.

Polecats were close to extinction a few years ago, but they are now resurfacing in parts of England and Wales. They are a member of the mustelid family and a close cousin of the domesticated ferret.

Whipsnade Zoo These elephants at Whipsnade Zoo also get to celebrate with a Christmas tree this year, but there may be other purposes!

Who doesn't love a pretty Christmas tree? The elephants at Whipsnade Zoo were treated to festive trees in their pen this year.

This isn't just for decoration though, the zookeepers are hoping that the elephants will use these Christmas trees as scratching posts to itch that spot that their trunks just can't reach!

London Zoo Ande the llama may not have been the best behaved this year...

Father Christmas may have one less stop to make this year. Ande the llama at London Zoo was not very helpful when the zookeepers were putting up their Christmas wreaths for decoration.

Zookeeper Hattie Sire said: "Ande is definitely on the naughty list this year: we made the wreaths out of edible plants and trees and they happened to catch their attention, but we thought our visitors would at least get to see our hard work before they had a nibble or two."

