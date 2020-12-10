Christmas is just around the corner, but it seems that these lucky animals have had their presents dropped off early.

It looks as if the meerkats at London Zoo are sending off their Christmas wish lists to Father Christmas! Actually, the zookeepers have given them a little treat of woodland creatures to snack on, so lets hope they enjoy it.

The polecats from the Wildwood Trust are tucking into their advent calendar - lets hope they stick to one door per day!

Eventhough those loveable elephants aren't in the frosty woods, it's still Christmas for them as they have a huge Christmas tree to play with, very festive.