Send us a picture of you wearing a Christmas jumper

'Tis the season to wear your cosiest and silliest Christmas jumpers!
The charity Save the Children is holding its annual Christmas Jumper Day on 11 December, and lots of you might be getting into the festive spirit by wearing a winter woolly to school!
From reindeers to Santa, flashing lights to tinsel, we want to see your best Christmas jumpers!
Send us a picture of you wearing your favourite Christmas jumper using the links below.
Are you ready to send your stuff?
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
A parent can also help you upload your pictures here.
If you cannot see where to upload, click here.
