Send us a picture of you wearing a Christmas jumper

'Tis the season to wear your cosiest and silliest Christmas jumpers!

The charity Save the Children is holding its annual Christmas Jumper Day on 11 December, and lots of you might be getting into the festive spirit by wearing a winter woolly to school!

From reindeers to Santa, flashing lights to tinsel, we want to see your best Christmas jumpers!

Send us a picture of you wearing your favourite Christmas jumper using the links below.

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can also help you upload your pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.