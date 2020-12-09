2020: The year in Google searches

Getty Images/ Google

The year 2020 will always be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic and unsurprisingly it was the top searched for term on Google this year.

The list is a reflection of all the big news stories, popular trends, questions and celebrities that people have searched during the last 12 months.

As people in the UK faced restrictions and new ways of living, 'How to make a face mask?' topped the how-to questions typed into Google in 2020.

That was followed by 'How to make bread' and another lockdown favourite 'How to cut your own hair', after hairdressers were forced to close because of coronavirus rules.

Other top questions included 'When will lockdown end?' and 'Joe Wicks kids workout' came out on top for fitness searches as people tried to stay active while staying indoors.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: We asked kids what they search for on Goolge as the site turned 20 in 2018

Biggest news stories

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Joe Biden wins the US Presidential election

The US election was the biggest news story searched for this year.

The top question asked on the search engine was 'Who won the election?' The US election took several days to be decided, with President Donald Trump arguing that votes had been counted unfairly. A claim that has been disputed because of a lack of evidence.

However on the overall list, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came 10th, topping other world leaders including US President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

Celebrities

Getty Images

TV presenter Philip Schofield was the most searched-for celebrity in the UK this year after announcing he was gay.

Meanwhile, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North made number four on the celeb list after his stint on I'm a Celebrity.

Sport

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Liverpool fans celebrate the moment they're crowned champions

Despite being put on hold for a large part of 2020, the Premier League returned in June.

Even with fans not allowed in stadiums, the highest division of English men's football was the top search for sport in the UK for 2020, as Liverpool won their first title in 30 years.