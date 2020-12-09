UK now has the most dark sky areas in the world

Getty Images The stars are much more visible from Yorkshire Dales at night

The Yorkshire Dales and the North Yorkshire Moors National Parks have been awarded special dark skies status because of their low levels of light pollution, making them better places to stargaze.

It means the UK now has the highest number of dark sky areas in the world.

After a long 5-year campaign, the status has finally been achieved and granted by the organisation that measures light pollution, the International Dark-Sky Association.

It is an impressive feat, as with both the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors combined, it makes this area the largest dark sky area in the UK, and one of the largest in Europe.

Together, the two parks cover over 1,396 square miles! The big open space and lack of light pollution has contributed to the parks being granted an ideal dark sky environment.

Getty Images Dark sky reserves are located all around the world with the best views of the Milky Way

What does dark sky status mean?

Dark sky status is given to an area when there isn't much light pollution from major cities, and you can see clearly into the stars above, making them a perfect location for stargazing.

In order to be chosen by the International Dark-Sky Association, the area must prove an exceptional quality of its nocturnal environment. This can be done by using dark sky friendly lighting and providing educational facilities.

It's expected that now the parks have been given the prestigious title, there will be a boost in what is known as astrotourism, where people visit locations to stargaze into the beautiful sceneries in the night.

When you are further away from huge light resources, such as big cities, the stars become more visible at night. Many people travel to these dark sky reserves to get a clearer view of the stars and even the Milky Way!

Getty Images An Aurora Borealis can be seen over the Scottish Highlands

Where else in the UK is a dark sky reserve?

There are currently 17 dark sky reserves in the world, listed by the International Dark-Sky Association.

Including the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors, six of those reserves are in the UK!

The others are Exmouth Brecon Beacons National Park, Moore's Reserve in the South Downs National Park, Snowdonia National Park, Exmoor National Park and Cranborne Chase.