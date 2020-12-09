Young Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Who are the contenders?

Meet the three young contenders for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2020.

This year footballer Jude Bellingham, Paralympic skier Neil Simpson and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix are all in the running for the title.

The winner will be announced on Blue Peter on Thursday 10 December (5.30pm on CBBC). They will also take part in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year live show on 20 December on BBC One.

Every year many talented young sportspeople are nominated for the award, sometimes called YSPOTY, by different sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust.

A special panel then choose the finalists.

This year it was the turn of Olympic diver Tom Daley (who has himself won the title three times), Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss, and Blue Peter viewer Lucy Tristram.

Lucy won a competition to join the panel as a Blue Peter Young Judge after applying for a Blue Peter Sport badge.

They were also joined by 2018 Young Sports Personality of the Year winner and Paralympic medallist Kare Adenegan, Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield and Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts.

Find out more about the three contenders

Getty Images

Jude Bellingham

Age: 17 Biggest moment: He moved from Birmingham City to German giants Borussia Dortmund in a deal potentially worth £30m and quickly became not only the the club's youngest goalscorer, but also the youngest Englishman to play in the Champions League. His talent at club level caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate, making him the third-youngest player to win a Three Lions cap.

Neil Simpson

Aged: 17 Biggest moment: He enjoyed breakthrough success at the World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup in Slovenia, winning two medals. He took bronze in the visually impaired giant slalom event along with his guide and brother Andrew, before going on to claim gold in the slalom on the final day of competition.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix

Aged: 16 Biggest moment: This year she won her first solo international gold medal at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Rostock in the Women's 10m Platform, as well as a senior British title in the same event at the British National Diving Championships.

The BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year is awarded to an outstanding young sportsperson who was aged 17 or under on 1 January 2020

Last year, 18-year-old boxer Caroline Dubois was crowned the winner.