Young Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Who are the contenders?

Meet the three young contenders for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2020.
This year footballer Jude Bellingham, Paralympic skier Neil Simpson and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix are all in the running for the title.
The winner will be announced on Blue Peter on Thursday 10 December (5.30pm on CBBC). They will also take part in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year live show on 20 December on BBC One.
Every year many talented young sportspeople are nominated for the award, sometimes called YSPOTY, by different sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust.
A special panel then choose the finalists.
This year it was the turn of Olympic diver Tom Daley (who has himself won the title three times), Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss, and Blue Peter viewer Lucy Tristram.
Lucy won a competition to join the panel as a Blue Peter Young Judge after applying for a Blue Peter Sport badge.
They were also joined by 2018 Young Sports Personality of the Year winner and Paralympic medallist Kare Adenegan, Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield and Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts.
Jude Bellingham
Neil Simpson
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix
The BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year is awarded to an outstanding young sportsperson who was aged 17 or under on 1 January 2020
Last year, 18-year-old boxer Caroline Dubois was crowned the winner.
Your Comments
Join the conversation