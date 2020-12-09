play
Watch Newsround

Superfan Alex gets to watch his Brentford heroes live

What's it like to finally see your football team play live for the first time since March?

Brentford superfan Alex, 14, was among the 2,000 supporters allowed inside Brentford's brand new stadium this week as Covid restrictions were relaxed for certain sporting events in England.

Fans have been banned from football stadiums since the coronavirus lockdown in March, but a limited amount of supporters in Tier 1 and 2 areas in England were this week allowed to watch their heroes in action live.

So what was it like? Alex shared his day with Newsround.

