How do we get more electric cars on UK roads?

Getty Images

Have you ever thought about what kind of car you would like to drive when you are old enough?

A red one? A big one? A sporty one? How about an electric one?

Well, it's becoming more and more likely that in 10 to 20 years, you will be driving an electric, or partly electric, vehicle.

That's because the government is putting a stop to the sale of new non-electric cars by 2030, and, in the November 2020 Spending Review, it also announced an investment of £1.9 billion in charging facilities.

Why is the government so keen on having more electric cars on the road?

It is all part of the plan to create zero emissions from UK road transport by 2050, improving the country's air quality and reducing noise pollution.

Getty Images

Much like petrol or diesel cars require refuelling, so too do electricity-powered vehicles, but in the form of recharging the battery.

However, these special charging points are still rare in some areas of the country.

So is having an electric vehicle, (or EV), only possible for people who live near a charging point?

Well, the government says it has plans to spend £400 million installing more charging points in all areas across the UK. It also says it is encouraging all new homes to have built in charging stations, and for new lamp posts to feature places to plug your car in.

The UK's first electric car forecourt, much like a regular petrol station but for electric vehicles only, opened in Essex early in December.

What about the cost?

Getty Images Some electric cars are very expensive, with the cheapest Tesla vehicles costing nearly £40,000!

Many think that EVs are expensive to buy new, and second hand one ones aren't much cheaper yet.

The government currently provides financial grants (where they pay towards a certain percentage of the car for you) for people who choose to buy a new EV, plus £500 towards the installation of an at home charging point.

But they still cost around £8,000 more than a regular petrol or diesel car.

Some people also believe that EVs can't travel as far between charges as you can in a petrol or diesel car.

As many as 95% of motorway service stations have charging points now, where you are able to plug in your vehicle while you grab a snack but more fast charging stations are required.

That's why, in November 2020, the government announced it was going to be spending £950 million on rapid charging hubs at every service station on England's motorways and major A-roads.

What about the batteries themselves?

Getty Images Lithium batteries are used in smart phones, electric vehicles and they also help power e-bikes like this one.

They are made using lithium and cobalt which are two elements which are found in the Earth's crust. This means they have to be mined from the ground. There is therefore a limited amount of both elements.

Lithium can also be difficult and dangerous to transport and so the factories which make the batteries have to be located close to the source of the element.

So there are a few obstacles that lie in the way of making our roads as eco-friendly as possible but with the government pledging to spend millions of pounds in the coming years on the infrastructure to make it all possible, it is one step closer to becoming much easier for people who drive EVs to get around.