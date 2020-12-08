Mass COVID-19 vaccination begins for elderly and health care workers

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Oxford Vaccine: Your questions answered

The first people in the UK have started to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

A mass vaccination programme - which involves around 70 hospital hubs across the UK - has begun today.

The UK is the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after it was approved for safety last week.

A 90-year-old granny called Margaret from Northern Ireland became the very first person to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

Heath workers will continue to give the vaccine jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff this week.

JACOB KING / PRESS ASSOCIATION

Margaret received the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry and said she felt "so privileged" to be the first to have it.

NHS matron May Parsons said it was a "huge honour" to be the first in the country to deliver the vaccine to a patient.

"The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel," she added.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Who, when, how? BBC health expert takes on a vaccine Q&A

Who will be getting the vaccine next?

Experts have drawn up a priority list for the vaccine roll-out, targeting people at highest risk of becoming seriously ill if they got Covid-19.

Top are care home residents and staff, followed by people aged over 80 and other health and social care workers.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Coronavirus: Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine

Next will be people over 50, as well as younger people with pre-existing health conditions, as more stocks become available in 2021.

It is given as two injections, 21 days apart, with the second dose being a booster.

It is unlikely children will receive the vaccine.