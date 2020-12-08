William and Kate surprise Berwick school with reindeer visit!

Kensington Palace Kensington Palace arranged for three reindeer to visit a school in Berwick as a treat for the pupils

Prince William and Kate have made a surprise visit to a school and they brought some very special guests!

Reindeer Chaz, Crackers and her calf, Echols, joined the couple when they popped into a school in Berwick.

It was part of the royal couple's special 1,250 mile tour around the UK to say 'thank you' to pupils, teachers, care workers and volunteers for their resilience during the coronavirus pandemic - and to hear how people have been affected by it.

PA Media Piper Louise Marshall and deputy Lord Lieutenant Sandra Cumming greet the royal couple in Edinburgh

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station on Monday morning they were met by a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Their first stop was Edinburgh, where they met frontline ambulance workers before crossing the border to visit Holy Trinity First School in England's most northern town, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Reuters Kate and William were greeted by children wearing antlers at a school visit in Berwick-upon-Tweed

The school's 175 pupils waved and sang as the duke and duchess arrived, while local saxophone group The Earl Grey Saxes played Christmas tunes, including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Head Nicholas Shaw said the school felt "honoured" to have been chosen for the royal visit, adding: "We appreciate they are taking the time to think about teachers and the work that has been going on in schools."

Kensington Palace

As a surprise for the children, the royal couple arranged for three animals to join them at the school.

Reindeer owner George Richardson said the booking had been "top secret". He said: "We got a phone call out of the blue two weeks ago, they asked us to bring a reindeer for the royal visit and we were happy to oblige.

"This was baby's first outing and she took it in her stride," he added, talking about the calf.

PA Media The royals met volunteers in West Yorkshire who had helped older people during the pandemic

The royals went on to Batley Community Centre in West Yorkshire and met volunteers from the centre who have supported elderly members of the community throughout the pandemic.

Their final stop on Monday was in Greater Manchester, where they visited the FareShare charity, which redistributes surplus food from businesses to 11,000 charities and community groups across the UK.

Before leaving London on Sunday night, the duke and duchess also left a personal message of thanks for transport workers on a London Underground service information board.