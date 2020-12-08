Paris 2024: What is the new Olympic sport 'Breaking' all about?

Getty Images Ouch?! This may look painful but this is 'breaking' - a competitive form of breakdancing

Breaking, which is a competitive form of breakdancing will be an Olympic sport at Paris 2024!

Athletes, known as b-boys and b-girls will compete for the ultimate sporting prize - a place on an Olympic podium.

The dance form was hugely popular with crowds at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

"It's going to be great for breaking as it gives us more recognition as a sport," British breakdancer Karam Singh told BBC Sport.

Getty Images France's b-boy Martin shows his skills at the 2018 Youth Olympics Games - it was a very popular event for audiences, which helped the organisers of Paris 2024 make the decision to include it.

Ok - what exactly is breaking?

The competitors are judged on technical skill, creativity and style, with strength, speed, rhythm and agility all considered.

Here is a glossary of terms that you may want to make a mental note of...

Top rocks: a competitor's first few, introductory dance moves

Power moves: explosive moves such as spins

Freezes: when a performer sticks a pose.

Another cool thing about breaking, is that every competitor gives themselves a nickname to compete under.

At the 2018 Youth Olympics, there were athletes called Bumblebee, Ram and Shigelix.

Getty Images Woah! Vicky from the Netherlands performs a freeze.

What other sports will be at Paris 2024?

The organisers in each host city of the Olympic Games are allowed to select new sports that they wish to include.

The International Olympic Committee, who oversee every Olympic Games, said they wanted to include sports that would appeal to young people.

So as well as all the usual Olympic sports - athletics, swimming, rowing, gymnastics, tennis, boxing, football, triathlon and diving - surfing, skateboarding and climbing will all be in Paris after they finally get to show what they are all about at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Getty Images Bumblebee - who is Russian - was the boys champion at the Youth Olympics in 2018.

However, parkour will not be part of the 2024 event after missing out this time.

The street sport involves running, jumping and climbing over obstacles.

The organisers behind Tokyo 2020 (which will be held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic) also included baseball and karate.