World Cup Qatar 2022: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales qualifying groups

Getty Images

The four UK nations now know who they'll be playing to reach the men's Fifa World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

England will face one of the world's best strikers when they play Robert Lewandowski's Poland. Joining them in group I is Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino.

Wales, will play the world's best team, Belgium, who they famously beat to reach the semi-final of Euro 2016. They will also face Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia in group E.

Scotland, who recently qualified for their first international tournament in over 20 years will be hoping to make it to their first World Cup since 1998. They will play Denmark, Austria, Israel, Faroe Islands and Moldova in Group F.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland been drawn with Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania in Group C.

Chances of qualifying

England

Getty Images

"Poland are obviously a very good side," said England manager Gareth Southgate, "There is a great history with that fixture. There was a spell when we seemed to draw them all the time."

England have faced Poland in qualifying for the 1974, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2014 World Cups.

England won seven of those games, drawing four times and losing once.

But in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the Three Lions will face Polish forward Robert Lewandowski who has scored 70 goals in 61 appearances for Bayern Munich since the start of last season.

The group also sees England take on three sides they have beaten every time they have played them - Albania (four wins), Andorra (four) and San Marino (six).

Wales

Getty Images

Wales have been drawn against the word's top-ranked side, Belgium, the team they famously beat at the European Championship four years ago.

The victory saw Wales come back from a goal down to win 3-1 and reach the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time.

Belgium haven't beaten Wales in their last four games against each other and Robert Page who is standing in for manager Ryan Giggs said: "Belgium are the stand-out team straight away, but if you look at the last four games we've got a good record against them.

"They'll be fully aware of our results and will be looking at us with a little bit more respect maybe."

Scotland

Getty Images

Scotland, who will play at next year's delayed Euro 2020, have a great chance to qualify for the World Cup too.

They have never lost to the Faroe Islands or Moldova and have a good record against the group's toughest opponents Denmark, winning in 10 of their 16 previous meetings.

"The trips to Faroe Islands and Moldova, being Scottish we have to be aware because we know that we're pretty good at getting tripped up in games that we're expected to win. We're certainly not going to take anything for granted," said Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Northern Ireland

Getty Images

Northern Ireland will play previous World Cup winner Italy, who last won the tournament in 2006 and are the tenth best team in the world.

They'll also face Switzerland, who three years ago, won thanks to controversial penalty during a qualification play-off for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"Well, it's a tough group," admitted the Northern Ireland boss, Ian Baraclough.

"We know the qualities of Italy and Switzerland who we played three years ago in the previous play-offs."

How does qualifying work?

Thirty-two teams will take part in the World Cup in Qatar and 13 will be from Europe.

The 10 group winners will qualify automatically for the World Cup while the 10 group runners-up will go through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying groups.

The winter World Cup

FIFA

Qatar in the Middle East, is a really hot country, so the 2022 World Cup will be shorter than normal and held during the winter.

Lasting 28 days games will be played from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

It will be the first World Cup not to be held in May, June, or July.