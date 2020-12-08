What are the 2020 Christmas film and TV highlights?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Christmas Films roundup

The festive season is always full of TV delights for the whole family.

And who better to talk you through what to watch than Newsround's own, Martin ‘King of Christmas’ Dougan.

Martin has hand-picked his favourite shows and films for your to take your festive fancy!

So what’s on his list? What Christmas treats have caught his eye?

Well, you will have to watch the video for the full Martin experience, but here are his personal picks of what’s out right now.

FILMS

Disney All Eleanor wanted to be was a fairy godmother, but will she make it?

Godmothered

Godmothered tells the story of Eleanor, a young fairy godmother-in-training who finds out that the profession of Godmother is in danger of coming to an end.

Now Eleanor is going to have to find a way to keep her dreams of being a Godmother alive.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

NETFLIX Something to warm your heart on a cold Christmas night

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey follows the tale of an inventor, toymaker, and shopowner of Jangles and Things, Jeronicus Jangle.

One day the inventor receives the final component to his latest invention that he believes will change his and his family's lives forever.

But the tale takes a nasty twist, when his aspiring apprentice steals Jeronicus' secret inventions to start his own toy-making empire.

Wonder Woman 84

HBO MAX Wonder Woman faces an old friend, turned foe in this latest instalment

Wonder Woman 84 sees Gal Gadot return to her role as Wonder Woman.

This time she is facing off against a suspicious businessman, Maxwell Lord and a frenemy, Barbara Ann Minerva.

There's a few old faces returning as well, like Chris Pine playing Steve Trevor

TV

No Christmas is really complete without a visit from a certain mysterious DR.

Dr Who

Dr Who is back for another round of time travelling mayhem.

The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison - alone, with no hope of escape.

Far away, on Earth, her best friends have to pick up their lives without her. But it's not easy… this special episode will see the return of one of the Doctor's biggest and most feared enemies - the Daleks.

Strictly Come Dancing

Guy Levy/BBC Cornoa virus may have changed things a bit, but the show must go on

This year, due to coronavirus restrictions, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be a compilation of the 25 most memorable dances of all time, rather than the usual dance floor contest.