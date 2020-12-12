Benjamin Zephaniah has written a new book called Windrush Child.

He describes the book as "historical, fiction, but true" and it's about a young boy's journey from Jamaica to England and the struggles he had growing up in Manchester during those times.

Empire Windrush was the name of a ship that brought thousands of men and women from Jamaica to Britain in June 1948.

The people on board and those who came after them had answered an advert asking them to come to help rebuild Britain after World War Two. Lots of people wanted to go and help and others just wanted to know what Britain was like.

Many had fought for Britain during the war and had hoped that the country would be welcoming, but that wasn't the case and many people faced racism and discrimination.

Like the child in Benjamin's book, lots of the children experienced bullying and racism in school because of the colour of their skin.

Benjamin chats to Martin about his own school experience and how being able to tell his stories made him feel listened to.

He wanted to tell the story of the children who were part of the 'Windrush generation' whose stories haven't been as widely told.

Check out the interview here!