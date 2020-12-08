Take a look at the Atlantic's first underwater roundabout!
The Faroe Islands are set to open an under-sea roundabout following more than three years of construction.
The underwater tunnels are due to open on 19 December 2020 and will connect the islands of Streymoy and Eysturoy in a network that is 11km long. The deepest point of the tunnel network is 187m below sea level.
Estunlar.fo
The Faroe Islands, a series of 18 islands in the North Atlantic located between Shetland and Iceland, are owned by Denmark but have their own government and manage their own affairs. Another tunnel is currently under construction, connecting the islands of Sandoy and Streymoy.
Estunlar.fo
The roundabout in the middle of the network will contain artwork by Faroese artist Trondur Patursson. The art will comprise sculptures and light effects. Trondur has created an 80m-long steel sculpture for the roundabout which represents interlinking human figures doing a Faroese ‘ring dance’ where unlimited numbers of people join hands and keep time with simple side to side steps to a traditional ballad.
Estunlar.fo
The tunnels will be a big help to residents, dramatically cutting down the travel time between the capital Tórshavn and the key fishing port of Klaksvik.
Estunlar.fo
In order to ensure the safety of those using the tunnel, the steepest slope is no more than a 5% gradient, the company behind the tunnels confirmed.
Estunlar.fo
A test-run involving emergency services is scheduled for 17 December, according to local news reports.
Estunlar.fo
The tunnels are one of the biggest infrastructure projects ever made on the Faroe Islands. Those using the tunnels will be required to pay a toll fee to travel and officials expect the new sub-sea tunnel to become a tourist attraction in its own right.