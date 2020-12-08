Are real Christmas trees are more eco-friendly than fake ones?

Getty Images Real or fake - that is the question!

We are often told that cutting down trees has a negative impact on the environment.

On a large scale, deforestation can cause climate change, flooding and increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

So why are we happy to have real Christmas trees in our living rooms for a few weeks a year?

Well, researchers have found that real Christmas trees have a smaller carbon footprint, and are therefore better for the environment than fake ones.

Why are real trees good for us?

Real trees are better for the environment if they are grown responsibly

Buying a real tree, which has been cut down seems like it could be bad for the planet.

But many trees in the UK have been grown specifically for use at Christmas and have been farmed responsibly. That means the grower has planted new trees for every one they chop down.

In fact, The Woodland Trust say that up to ten trees are planted for every one tree cut down.

Another benefit of a real Christmas tree is the smell - pine or fir trees are often have a fresh, natural scent which helps your house smell festive for weeks!

The smell is not the only thing real trees produce - they also absorb carbon dioxide and give off oxygen, helping to purify the air in your home.

However, if your real tree is not disposed of responsibly, then it can undo all its good work.

How should you dispose of your tree?

When real trees are disposed of at landfill sites, they can produce methane and carbon dioxide - both greenhouse gasses, which are harmful for the environment.

So you must make sure your household disposes of your real tree responsibly.

However, where your tree comes from matters. If you buy a real Christmas tree that is not locally grown, then getting it to your home, whether it's by car, lorry or even on a plane, then it's carbon footprint will be substantial.

But what if you have a fake tree?

Fake trees don't often drop needles which can be harmful to pets if they ingest them.

Great! Experts say it's good to carry on using it for as long as you can.

Many fake trees are made of certain plastics which are not easy to recycle, so it's best to reuse it for as many years as possible.

Another reason you may have a fake tree is your pets - pine needles are often a health hazard to dogs and cats if swallowed.

But making sure to clear up any fallen real needles is one way to avoid any accidents.