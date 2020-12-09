play
Diversity in gaming: 'You can't be what you cannot see'

Annabel Ashalley-Anthony is the founder of Melanin Gamers, a community dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion in the video games industry. She believes there aren't enough visible people of colour in gaming.

Around 10% of people working in the gaming industry are from Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, and black people make up just 2% of this figure, according to the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (UKie).

Annabel spoke to Newsround about the work Melanin Gamers does, why representation in gaming is so important both on an off screen and why she thinks Frobelles is a step in the right direction.

Annabelle with paper birds.

'We want our messages about the planet to be taken seriously'

Composite of the top 3

Young Sports Personality of the Year: Who will win?

frobelles-characters.

'I struggled to find characters with hair like mine'

