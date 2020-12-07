Prince William and Kate on a 'thank you' tour of the UK

Getty Images Prince William and Kate boarded the royal train at London Euston Station on December 06, 2020 in London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking a special train tour around the UK to thank key-workers.

They will meet with school pupils, teachers and staff, care home workers and health volunteers to learn about the challenges they have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

They will travel 1,250 miles with stops in England, Scotland and Wales. A spokeswoman said they were "looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done".

Getty Images

The journey started on Sunday and it is believed to be Kate's first official time on board the royal train.

The tour will go on until Tuesday and it is aiming to boost the spirits of those who have worked so hard during the pandemic.

A spokesperson has said the Royals want to "share their gratitude on behalf of the nation" before the Christmas holidays.

The couple will also celebrate the UK's arts sector with a number of festive performances, all done in line with the latest coronavirus guidelines, to ensure everyone is kept safe.

PA Media The royal couple asked "doodle boy" Joe Whale to mark the three-day tour with a drawing

The Duke and Duchess asked Joe Whale or 'Doodle boy' if he would draw a picture to mark the tour.

'Doodle boy' found Youtube fame during lockdown with his drawing tutorials!

What is the royal train like?

PA Media Prince Charles's study on the royal train, as pictured in 2010

The first King or Queen to use the royal train was Queen Victoria. Her journey was from Slough to Paddington station on 13 June 1842. She was 23 at the time and wrote in her dairy that the journey was "delightful and so quick."

The train which William and Kate will be using has nine carriages and came into service for the Queen's Silver Jubilee, in 1977. It includes private carriages for the Queen and the Prince of Wales

Its very functional and not as fancy as you think one person has described the toilets as ones "you could find in Homebase or B&Q."

Only three trips - two by the Prince of Wales and one by the Queen - were taken on the royal train in the 2019/2020 financial year, but the total cost was more than £63,000. When the Queen toured the UK on the train for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, it cost £872,000.