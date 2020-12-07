Check out Scotland's underground observatory aiming to help cut carbon emissions

PA Media The observatory is made up of 12 compounds like this, boreholes, covered by manholes and then fenced off

An special underground observatory has been opened in Glasgow, Scotland.

The observatory will be open to scientists and the public, with people being invited to use it from March 2021.

Scientists will be able to use the underground observatory to get a closer look at what is going on beneath the Earth's surface.

It will also help with plans to develop the UK's use of underground energy which could, in the future, be used to heat our homes and factories,

The team who have built the underground conservatory hope that its work will help to remove carbon from UK energy supply and achieve the country's goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The Glasgow Observatory is made up of 12 boreholes. A borehole is a hole that comes off a main bigger hole.

You can think of them a little bit like a tree branch, you have one main branch - the main hole - and then lots of smaller branches that come off that - the boreholes.

The boreholes are covered manholes surrounded by a fence.

They are 16-199 metres deep and fitted with 319 sensors which will help to understand the subsurface,

PA Media These cores will be scanned by the Glasgow Observatory

Executive director of the British Geological Survey, Dr Karen Hanghoj said: "Over the next 15 years, the network of boreholes will monitor any changes in the environment below the surface, and help close the knowledge gap we have on mine water heat energy and heat storage."

She said there is no other publically funded observatory like this one in the world and that is 'very fitting that it is located in Glasgow, which will host Cop26 next year.'

Although the observatory has only just officially opened it has been supplying scientists with open access data since drilling began in 2018.

There are also plans for a second observatory to be built in Cheshire.

"With the Government's target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, emerging low carbon technologies may offer the best solutions to shaping future energy policy. Professor Dame Anne Glover , president of the Royal Society of Edinburgh,

Professor Sir Duncan Wingham, executive chairman of the Natural Environment Research Council, said: "The Glasgow Observatory is the first of our UK observatories that will create a high-resolution understanding of the underground system, providing a breakthrough in our knowledge of what lies beneath us.

"Heat from mine water is one form of geothermal energy, and it has great potential to help the UK decarbonise its heat supply and meet net zero targets."

Professor Dame Anne Glover, president of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, also said: "It makes sense that the UK's first geo-energy observatory is in Glasgow, given Scotland's geology is world famous."