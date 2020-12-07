Football fans in some parts of the UK were back this weekend!
Fans haven't been allowed in the stadium since March, but many clubs welcomed back fans for the first time this weekend.
It's been a long nine months for football fans! But a limited number of Liverpool supporters were allowed back into Anfield stadium to be able to see the Premier League champions take on Wolves on Sunday. The groups of fans had to sit apart from each other to abide by social distancing rules.
Reuters
At lots of grounds around the country, including at Northampton Town in League One, the fans had their temperatures checked before they entered stadiums.
Getty Images
This lucky young fan went to watch League One team Northampton Town - sadly the Cobblers lost to Doncaster Rovers but it looks like a good time was had by all!
Getty Images
Wearing masks is compulsory at many of the grounds to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Lots of people wore masks with their club's badge on it, others felt a little more festive! Can't decide if this Grinch mask means he enjoyed the match or not!
Reuters
Some experts have suggested loud cheering or singing can increase the chance of spreading the virus, so this Tranmere Rovers fan brought his ratchet to express his support - it's an instrument that creates a clicking and rattling noise when it spins around.
Getty Images
Fans at Tottenham's ground were watched closely by COVID-19 compliance officers, who were in tasked with making sure everyone was following the rules properly.