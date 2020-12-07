Home Alone: Check out these movie scenes... made from gingerbread!
You won't believe the detail on this Home Alone inspired gingerbread house!
This snowy scene may look like the film set of the hugely popular Christmas movie, Home Alone, but it is actually made from delicious-looking gingerbread! The McAllister family home from the 1990 film has been recreated to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary. Check it out!
PA Media
The masterpiece was created by cake designer Michelle Wibowo. The award-winning artist spent over 300 hours constructing and decorating the spectacular house. It's 1.7m wide and comes complete with little edible characters! Yum.
PA Media
The house and it's decorations are also totally edible, including the Little Neros Pizza delivery car and the statue it knocks over at the start of the film!
PA Media
Mini Kevin looks like he's in all sorts of bother, after he's flown out of the front door on his snow sled. Don't pretend you didn't want to try that when you first saw Kevin give it a go...
PA Media
Uh oh! Here come the bad guys! If you've seen the film, you'll recognise this van checking out the neighbourhood for houses to burgle...
PA Media
In the film, Harry and Marv - or The Wet Bandits - were outsmarted by eight-year-old Kevin as they tried to rob the McAllister home - here they are attempting to break in via the back door. If you've seen the movie, you know that bit didn't go well!
PA Media
OUCH! Remember what happens when Marv grabs this door knob?! The tiny 'M' on the handle shows the incredible detail Michelle Wibowo included on this sweet treat.
PA Media
Kevin's enemy-turned-friend, Old Man Marley, stands strong outside the front of the house, equipped with his sugary snow shovel!
PA Media
Michelle even included Kevin's zip-wire escape route... Raise your hand if you asked for a tree house for Christmas after watching this movie?
PA Media
Right, who else fancies watching Home Alone with a hot chocolate and some gingerbread now?