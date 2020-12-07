Strictly Come Dancing: JJ Chalmers becomes sixth contestant to leave the show

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire JJ Chalmers becomes the latest celebrity to leave Strictly

It was a musicals-themed week on Strictly on Saturday night.

From Phantom Of The Opera to Chitty, Chitty Bang, Bang the celebrity couples danced to some of the West End's biggest songs.

But JJ Chalmers didn't do enough to impress the judges.

He faced Jamie Laing in the dreaded dance off and became the latest celebrity to leave the show.

Amy Dowden and JJ Chalmers performed a Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

JJ Chalmers and his partner Amy Dowden performed their Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer performed their Jive to Everybody's Talking About Jamie in a bid to remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen. Motsi Mabuse chose to save JJ and Amy. And head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and chose to save Jamie and Karen.

Shirley said: "Both couples lifted their game, I adored both performances very very much, and both couples made small mistakes, both couples. But on a more powerful and through difficulty of choreography and through sheer determination, I'm going to save Jamie."

JJ said he "enjoyed every second" of his time on the show

When asked by Tess about his time on the show JJ said: "I'm unbelievably proud. I never thought I would make it this far.

"It's just a privilege to be in this long. I mean this competition is insane!

"To be counted among that cast at this stage in particular means the world to me. It's meant everything. It's been an unbelievable challenge".

His professional dance partner Amy said: "Aw JJ it has been an absolute honour to be your partner and most importantly friend, throughout your Strictly experience.

"I honestly believe from working with JJ over the last few months I've become a better person and I've learned so much. The way he faces challenges with such strength and determination, you have helped me for the rest of my life on how to face my own personal challenges."