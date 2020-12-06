play
Oxford Vaccine: Your questions answered

Scientists across the world have been working very hard to come up with with a vaccine to protect us all from coronavirus.

Two of those British scientists, whose work Prime Minster Boris Johnson called "brilliant", are Professors Sarah Gilbert and Andrew Pollard.

Their Oxford vaccine is likely to be one of the most important when it comes to helping keep people in the UK safe.

Ricky asked them to respond to some of your amazing questions. Watch this to find out their answers!

Find out more about Prof Sarah Gilbert.

Five amazing things about the Oxford vaccine.

Scientific discoveries that changed the world.

