'Unusual' amount of Christmas singles in UK top 40

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 15 December 2019

Sleigh bells, mince pies, Mariah Carey's sweet iconic tones blasting out of your radio...

It can only mean one thing... CHRISTMAS!

And this year, the sound of the festive season is dominating the UK's top 40 like never before.

Twenty-one Christmas singles appear in this week's chart - more than half!

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You is leading the way, coming in at number two.

Getty Images Ariana Grande topped the chart with Positions, while her single 34+35 was at number 10. And she even has a Christmas song in the charts! Santa Tell Me comes in at number 16

Martin Talbot, head of the Official Charts Company, said it was "very unusual" to see such a "surge of interest" in festive tunes.

The appetite for Christmas music "essentially started in November", Talbot said, with people throwing themselves into "familiar TV, film, books and music as comfort from...this year's news".

He went on to say that "the public are also buying their Christmas trees and putting up their decorations much earlier this year too".

Who could argue with the fact that "in 2020, we all deserve to start celebrating Christmas earlier than ever?", he added.

