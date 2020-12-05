I'm A Celeb 2020: Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Castle

ITV Meet the winner of I'm A Celebrity 2020!

After three weeks of being covered in creepy crawlies, suffering vomit-inducing eating challenges, and being locked up in the Welsh countryside with 11 other people...

Giovanna Fletcher has become the first celebrity to be crowned Queen of the Castle!

Runner-up Jordan North and third-placed Vernon Kay congratulated her on her win.

ITV It's the first time Ant and Dec have presented the hit show from the UK

Covid-19 meant the show switched from the Australian jungle to a castle in North Wales.

But that hasn't stopped it being one of ITV's biggest shows of the year. A million more viewers than in 2019 watched the launch episode, and ratings have stayed consistently high, with large parts of the public stuck at home.

On Friday night's final, presenters Ant and Dec announced that Giovanna had won the competition.

The 35-year-old podcaster and author, who is married to McFly's Tom Fletcher, said: "I can't believe it, people have literally picked up their phone and voted. I can't believe it.

"It's been the most amazing experience."

Radio 1 presenter Jordan North was also a big contender to win - after he stole the public's hearts when he faced and overcame his fears of heights, claustrophobia and snakes.

North said that he "couldn't have lost to anybody better".

Speaking about the result, he said to Giovanna: "You totally deserve this."

What else happened last night?

ITV The final three I'm A Celebrity contestants - Jordan North, Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay

The final three had to face one last gruesome trial each to win a lavish three course meal (plus treats!).

Vernon Kay was strapped to a table for 10 minutes and pelted with rotten fruit and thousands of insects. He said it was "the most horrific thing I've ever done in my entire life".

Next up, Giovanna Fletcher ate a fermented duck egg, a raw fish eye, and all sorts of unsavoury parts of a sheep and bull.

And finally, Jordan North tackled two of his fears in one! He was locked in a small cage with 50 snakes for 10 minutes.

They all successfully completed their challenges and received a huge three-course dinner for their final meal. Vernon got particularly excited about a cup of Yorkshire tea!

