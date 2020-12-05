I'm A Celeb: Which location did you prefer?

ITV

The outbreak of coronavirus meant Australia wasn't an option for the 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here' contestants this year, so everything moved to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales.

Normally filming takes place in Dungay Creek, part of Australia's Springbrook National Park, in the Gold Coast region of Queensland.

The park is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But despite the show taking place in a less exotic location it has continued to pull in huge ratings with up to 12 million people regularly tuning in.

Now one ITV boss has even said I'm a Celebrity could stay in Wales, or there could be a alternative version of the show set in the UK.

Speaking to Broadcast Now Richard Cowles said: "Australia has been I'm A Celebrity's natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice, but we've learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show."

We will look at what being in Wales means for the format going forward. Is it something we would want to do again, or do we want to return to Australia? Richard Cowles , Executive producer on I'm A Celebrity

What do you think? At the beginning of the series we asked if you preferred I'm a Celeb being in the jungle or the castle, and the results were very very close!

Castle was the top choice by just 1%, with 38% voting for castle, 37% for jungle and 25% saying they needed more time to make their mind up.

Now the series is over, what's your verdict?