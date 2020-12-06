Getty Images

Why are more kids buying STEM toys?

Companies have seen a huge rise in the number of people buying them.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and maths.

A specialist from one of the companies say they think parents are looking to help their children catch up on the school they've missed.

Some of the most popular kits are in areas like electricity and magnetism, and remote control machine kits.

The companies say this trend will probably continue throughout 2021 as parents are keen to keep helping their kids when going to school is made more difficult.

Ricky spoke to two of the British scientists behind the Oxford vaccine, Professors Sarah Gilbert and Andrew Pollard.

Their vaccine is likely to be one of the most important when it comes to helping keep people in the UK safe from coronavirus.

Ricky asked them what they think about STEM toys being more popular.

Professor Pollard said "this year we'll see the huge impact of science, I think it will be a huge inspiration for many children to be part of the process of it".

He said that children will be inspired to improve the world as they grow up.

And Professor Gilbert said she "always wanted a chemistry set" when she was younger, so told people to buy them!