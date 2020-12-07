Climate change: Children send messages on paper birds to PM

ugc 11-year-old Annabelle wrote to the PM about plastic pollution

Children have written messages on 300 recycled paper birds which will be sent to UK prime minister Boris Johnson calling for action on climate change.

The birds were made by pupils in schools in Eastbourne to mark the 25 year anniversary of the United Nations Children's Conference on the environment which was held in the town in 1995.

Annabelle, 11, took part in the project and said: "We want our messages about the future of the planet to be taken seriously. Children need adults to use their power and influence to make positive changes to the environment."

United Nations Children's Conference on the environment

The three day event in 1995 was called 'Leave It To Us' and involved 850 children from 92 countries.

Children back then asked for more to be done about plastic pollution and packaging and wanted people to recycle more.

Lots of things have changed in the last 25 years including a ban on plastic straws and cotton buds but single use plastic is still a really big environmental problem.

ugc Children sent messages to Boris Johnson to share with other world leaders

'The solution is less pollution'.

Plastic pollution is something Annabelle wants the government to do more about.

The message she wrote on her bird for the PM was 'The solution is less pollution'.

She said: "Part of an adult's job is to do what is best for children, and part of this is to do their best to protect the planet for the next generation.

"We want adults to give us opportunities to be in nature and to teach us the skills to conserve and protect it."

Year for climate action

November 2021 is when a huge climate summit, COP26, will be held in Glasgow and Boris Johnson has announced a series of big plans for the environment.

He announced a 10-point-plan to help the environment including protecting natural landscapes, investment in green energy sources, and banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Johnson has said the UK will aim to cut its carbon emissions by at least 68% in the next 10 years but not everyone is convinced that a realistic plan is in place to achieve this yet.

Some people argue that emissions must be cut by even more to make the necessary difference.

Next step

Children in Eastbourne are planning to hold their own conference in September 2021 ahead of COP26.

They also want to be invited to the conference to have their voices heard, Annabelle said: "On behalf of all children I ask that the organisers of this event include us and give us an opportunity to present our messages."