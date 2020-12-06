I'm A Celeb: Jordan's 'happy place' raises over £20,000 for charity

ITV/PA Wire/BurnleyFC

While Jordan North has been competing for stars and making us laugh in the I'm A Celebrity castle this year, he's also raised over £20,000 for two different charities.

Burnley FC's decided to sell their own "happy place" T-shirts for charity after Jordan let the nation know on the TV show that Turf Moor, the football stadium in Burnley, was his happy place during the Viper Pit bushtucker trial.

All the money raised will be split between Burnley FC in the Community foodbank and Pendleside Hospice.

Burnley Community Kitchen and Foodbank said they are "thrilled" and are "incredibly grateful" for the money raised.

We've all loved watching Jordan on the show and will miss catching up on his castle antics every evening. He's made the town proud!" Sean Danaher , Burnley Community Kitchen and Foodbank Manager

The foodbank told Newsround that since March 2020, it has given out 3,250 food parcels, feeding over 7,000 people and 3,000 of these have been children.

Burnley Community Kitchen and Foodbank manager Sean Danaher said: "Demand for the foodbank has increased significantly since the beginning of the pandemic, and alongside Burnley Together, we are feeding more people than ever before.

"As we find our way through these challenging circumstances, the facility will continue to provide an important service for the community of Burnley, which is why we are incredibly grateful for the funds raised from the sale of the t-shirts.

Pendleside Hospice Jordan at Pendleside Hospice before the coronavirus pandemic started

Pendleside Hospice in Burnley, which Jordan is an ambassador for, told us they are thankful for the support.

"Jordan is such a kind, funny person and has done amazingly in the castle facing his fears.

"Everyone at the Hospice is so proud of everything that Jordan has achieved during his time in the castle," said Helen McVey, the chief of the hospice.