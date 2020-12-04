UK maths teacher wins global prize for being a 'Covid hero'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Could Mr Frost be the best teacher in the world?

A maths teacher from a school in London has been recognised as a 'Covid Hero' as part of the Global Teacher Prize.

Jamie Frost, who works at Tiffin School in Kingston upon Thames, received a prize of £34,000 from the teacher for his efforts to make sure children could carry on learning during the first coronavirus lockdown.

His Dr Frost Maths tuition website had more than million page views a day when schools shut in March.

The website has gone on to be used all over the world with seven million downloads of resources used to help children learn.

Jamie Frost's maths website helped pupils studying at home in the lockdown

Mr Frost also who received £40,000 from the prize money of the overall winner, Ranjitsinh Disale's, who decided to share his winnings with his fellow nominees.

During the Global Teacher Prize virtual ceremony broadcast from the Natural History Museum in London, Star Wars actor Forest Whitaker announced that Mr Frost had been given the award in recognition of his work.

I'm just so happy that so many students have been able to benefit from my site, and that's what I want really. Jamie Frost , Maths teacher

In a video message, Whitaker said: "Your creativity and dedication have illuminated millions of minds for free. Thank you, Jamie. Thank you to all the world's teachers."

On receiving the Covid Hero Award, Mr Frost said: "I feel absolutely fantastic.

"It's such an honour to receive this award and I'm just so happy that so many students have been able to benefit from my site, and that's what I want really."

Getty Images Star Wars actor Forest Whitaker announced that Mr Frost had been given the award

Mr Frost was selected from more than 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries for the Global Teacher Prize.

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said: "I would like to send my warmest congratulations and thanks to Jamie for his outstanding innovation and dedication in helping pupils and fellow teachers around the world.

"It is a truly remarkable story, and I am pleased he is receiving the worldwide recognition he thoroughly deserves."

In a video message, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Mr Frost had "given hope and support to millions of children throughout the world".

Mr Johnson added: "It's been incredible to see how teachers have adapted to home learning and used technology to continue with lessons throughout the pandemic.

"You don't just represent the heroic teachers in the United Kingdom but also across the whole world."