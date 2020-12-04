play
Is it snowing where you are? Send us a pic!

Last updated at 11:08
snowPA Media

Some parts of the UK have already had their first snow this winter.

But lots more areas are getting their first taste today.

The white stuff has been spotted falling across large parts of the UK - from northern Scotland down to Kent.

So we want to know if you've seen any where you live?

Send us a photo using the links below.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

Newsround Home