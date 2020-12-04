play
Watch Newsround

What will happen when NI's lockdown ends?

Last updated at 09:48
comments
View Comments
boy-wearing-mask-in-christmas-shopGetty Images

Gyms, normal shops and some cafes and restaurants in Northern Ireland can reopen on Friday 11 December

Politicians have decided which restrictions should remain after a two-week national lockdown ends.

Cafes, restaurants and hotels that serve food, can open again but must have two metres of social distancing and must close at 11.00pm each night.

First Minister Arlene Foster said these would be the last lot of rules in place before the agreed Christmas changes.

Cafe owners prepare to reopenPacemaker
Cafe owners prepare to reopen

The changes also include:

  • People will be able to get a haircut before Christmas as long as they book an appointment.
  • Gyms will be able to reopen for workouts but other indoor sports and classes are likely to stay closed.
  • Churches can hold more services, with social distancing in place.

More like this

christmas display

Christmas: UK leaders agree plan for festive bubbles

Girl in nurse costume holds up sign saying "Thank you"

Coronavirus and lockdown: What is the latest?

What does it mean for the UK.
play

What does the Coronavirus vaccine mean for our Christmas?

Scientist in a lab

Covid vaccine approved for use as early as next week

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

experts
play
3:27

'These vaccines do work and they give us light at the end of the tunnel'

TikTok-Creators.

TikTok's top trends, creators and viral hits of 2020

comments
2
Gitanjali-Rao-on-the-front-of-time

Meet the 15-year-old 'Kid Of The Year'

comments
Newsround Home