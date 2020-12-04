What will happen when NI's lockdown ends?

Getty Images

Gyms, normal shops and some cafes and restaurants in Northern Ireland can reopen on Friday 11 December

Politicians have decided which restrictions should remain after a two-week national lockdown ends.

Cafes, restaurants and hotels that serve food, can open again but must have two metres of social distancing and must close at 11.00pm each night.

First Minister Arlene Foster said these would be the last lot of rules in place before the agreed Christmas changes.

Pacemaker Cafe owners prepare to reopen

The changes also include:

People will be able to get a haircut before Christmas as long as they book an appointment.

Gyms will be able to reopen for workouts but other indoor sports and classes are likely to stay closed.