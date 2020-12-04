Gitanjali Rao: 15-year -old is Time Magazine's first 'Kid Of The Year'

PA Media/TIME Gitanjali Rao has been named 'Kid Of The Year' by Time magazine!

A 15-year-old scientist and inventor has been named Times first 'Kid Of The Year' .

Gitanjali Rao from from Denver, Colorado has invented a range of things including a browser extension that can detect cyber-bullying and an app that can detect lead in drinking water.

'Kid of the Year' is a new award for children and Time Magazine have paired up with children's TV channel Nickelodeon for the prize.

Gitanjali Rao was chosen from 5000 other applicants and her and four other finalists will be honoured at a special TV event next week!

Discovery Education Gitanjali Rao winning a young scientist prize in 2017

Time Magazine i s one of the world's most famous magazine, and each year awards an important or influential person with a cover. In recent years Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg have been honoured in this way.

The magazine also often puts together a list of the most influential people on the planet.

Gitanjali was chosen by experts and by a committee of other young people.

When she spoke to actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie she said: "I don't look like your typical scientist. Everything I see on TV is that it's an older, usually white man as a scientist.

"My goal has really shifted, not only from creating my own devices to solve the world's problems, but inspiring others to do the same as well. Because, from personal experience, it's not easy when you don't see anyone else like you."

So I really want to put out that message: If I can do it, you can do it, and anyone can do it.

Last year, climate activist Greta Thunberg was the youngest person to ever receive Times award for Person Of The Year. She was 16 at the time.

The award started in 1927 with 'Man of the Year' and has developed from there. Time has never had an award just for children.