Warner Bros to release all of its 2021 films online including Tom and Jerry

Warner Bros has announced that all of its 2021 films will be released online the same day they are released in cinemas.

Films such as Tom and Jerry and Space Jam: A New Legacy will be put onto the streaming service HBO Max.

Warner Bros said that this one-year plan was in response to the "unprecedented times" people are living in.

But some have criticised the move in what has been a tough year for cinemas.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the cinema industry has been closed across the UK for much of the year.

From 6pm on 4 December cinemas in Wales have to shut, they're also closed in Northern Ireland, and in England and Scotland they can only open in certain areas which have more relaxed rules.

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and chief executive of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said that because of the pandemic the film industry had to come up with "creative solutions."

Earlier in the year Warner Bros announced that the new Wonder Woman film will put onto HBO Max the same day it is released in cinemas across the US.

HBO Max isn't yet available in the UK.

Warner Bros isn't the only film company to release movies online. Disney put out its live action remake of Mulan on its streaming service Disney+ earlier in the year, and it's also announced it will be streaming Soul on Christmas Day.

