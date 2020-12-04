play
Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine

Doctors and scientists have been some of the world's biggest heroes when it comes to fighting coronavirus.

And as well as NHS staff looking after patients, some of the most important work has been done in labs, trying to come up with a vaccine to protect us all.

Two of the British scientists, who's work Prime Minster Boris Johnson called "brilliant", are Professors Sarah Gilbert and Andrew Pollard.

Their Oxford vaccine is likely to be one of the most important when it comes to helping keep people in the UK safe.

We spoke to them to find out about their work, why it's important and to tackle some of the fake news around about vaccines.

An 81-year-old midnight snapper fish.

Scientists discover world's oldest tropical reef fish

Tiktok

TikTok reveals top trends, creators and viral hits of 2020

castle vote

Who do YOU think should win the I'm a Celeb final?

