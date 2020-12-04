TikTok reveals top trends, creators and viral hits of 2020

Getty Images

This year has been pretty wild for TikTok!

The app has become more popular than ever in 2020, with millions of people, including many kids and their parents creating videos during the pandemic.

The platform has roughly 100 million monthly active users in the US and has revealed its top 100 videos, creators, trends and songs in the country.

All during a year where the Chinese company that owns the app, ByteDance has faced a ban in America and criticism from President Donald Trump.

Let us know in the comments your favourite TikToks from 2020!

Top viral videos

Bella Poarch / TikTok

Bella Poarch's video lip-syncing "M to the B" was TikTok's biggest viral video of the year. The video shows her mouthing the words to the song while nodding her head and going cross-eyed to the beat at the end of the clip. The video has been liked more than 43 million times.

Poarch's video was followed in second place by 420doggface208's chilled out skateboarding clip. in the video he films himself, skateboards and drinks a bottle of raspberry juice all while singing along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." Pretty cool, but maybe don't try that one at home.

Other videos on TikTok's top viral list include Will Smith's Wipe It Down challenge, and Julian Bass' favourite superhero video complete with homemade special effects that, not only went viral, but also caught the attention of Disney boss Bob Iger!

Julian Bass Julian Bass' creativity was recognised for his 'favourite super hero' video

Viral TikToks 1. @bellapoarch - Bella does M to the B. 2. @420Doggface208 - Skateboarding his way to fame. 3. @itscaitlinhello - The coworker you love to hate because WFH is hard. 4. @nba - Jalaiah shows us how it's done at the NBA All-Star Game. 5. @willsmith - Will wipes it down. 6. @awa_de_horchata_uwu - An obscure cereal jingle that isn't bread becomes a bread sensation. 7. @lizemopetey - Is it meatier or meteor? Hmmm. 8. @iamtabithabrown - Do you see carrots? Bacon? It's carrot bacon. 9. @thejulianbass - Who's your favorite hero? 10. @hartyt_ - A goose throws it back.

It's The Meme For Me: Top trends, hashtags, and challenges

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Newsround meets the McFarlands

Top trends on the app included #YouHaveTo videos, where gentle harp music plays and creators gently suggest you have to stop doing things like 'not washing your neck in the shower'... Do people not wash their neck?

Other popular trends include #blindinglightschallenge, proving dads can dab everywhere.

In this viral trend parents, grandparents even family pets danced to the Weeknd's Blinding Lights.

Top trends and hashtags 1. #YouHaveTo - You have to learn from these videos. 2. #BlindingLights - A dance for the ages. 3. #TwoPrettyBestFriends - Have you ever seen it? 4. #HurtMyFeelings - This time I'll be bulletproof. 5. #RandomThings - Showing off random things that just make sense. 6. #DontLeaveMe - Puns and smiles. 7. #IAmLost - Pouring some out for all the items we've lost. 8. #BoredInTheHouse - In the house, bored with a beat. 9. #TimeWarpScan - Limitless transformations in one creative effect. 10. #MedievalTikTok - Can thee passeth the vibe checketh?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The dad dancing craze is taking over the internet

Top creators

The company's list of top creators is led by Charli D'Amelio, no surprises there as the creator was the first person on TikTok to reach 100 million followers last month.

Meanwhile top celebrity creators on the app, known for things other than TikTok include Jason Derulo followed by Kylie Jenner, Lizzo and Charlie Puth.

1. Charli D'Amelio 2. Tabitha Brown 3. Bella Poarch 4. Devon Rodriguez 5. Wisdom Kaye 6. Hyram 7. Addison Rae 8. Michael Le 9. Chriselle Lim 10. Noah Beck

Getty Images

Celebrity creators 1. Jason Derulo 2. Kylie Jenner 3. Lizzo 4. Charlie Puth 5. Tyga 6. China McClain 7. Lil Yachty 8. Dr. Phil 9. Shay Mitchell 10. Jack Black

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Holly H gives her advice on how to be the best TikTok user

Top Songs

Meanwhile, TikTok's top song of the year was 'Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)' by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

The app has been used by lots of artists to promote their music, often using dance moves to become TikTok famous before being listened to anywhere else.

The social media app tweeted: "Raise your hand if you heard your top 5 songs on TikTok first." referencing Spotify's '2020 Wrapped'.

Jason Derulo / TIKTOK

TikTok's lists of top tens isn't based entirely on numbers and is more about impact of each video, rather than ranking success on the number of views.

"Some of the best moments of 2020 happened on TikTok," a spokesperson said on twitter.

"In a whirlwind of change this year, one thing hasn't changed: the heart of the TikTok community. Today we are proud to present the TikTok Top 100 US edition and celebrate you - our diverse and inspiring community!"