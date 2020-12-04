Scientists discover world's oldest tropical reef fish

Australian Institute of Marine Science

An 81-year-old midnight snapper has been named the oldest tropical reef fish recorded in the world.

The octogenarian fish, which is a name given to someone who is between the age of 80 and 89, was found off the coast of Western Australia and has beat the previous record holder by over 20 years - that's two decades!

This discovery was all part of a study which relooked at what we already knew about how long tropical fish live for.

Dr Brett Taylor, a fish biologist at the Australian Institute of Marine Science who led the study, said: "Until now, the oldest fish that we've found in shallow, tropical waters have been around 60 years old."

"It's just incredible for a fish to live on a coral reef for 80 years." Dr Brett Taylor , Fish Biologist

Other species of fish they discovered which weren't far behind the midnight snapper's age, was a 79-year-old red bass.

Dan Bayley and Dr Brett Taylor The scientific name for the red bass fish is Lutjanus bohar

How did they find out the age of the fish?

The scientists looked at three species of fish that are not targeted by fishing in the area: the red bass, the midnight snapper and the black and white snapper.

They were able to find out how old some fish were by studying their ear bones.

These bones contain annual growth bands, that can be counted in the same way as tree rings.

If you've ever seen a tree stump, you've probably noticed that the top of the stump has a series of rings inside of it.

Researchers and scientists say counting a tree's rings can help us discover how old a tree is and scientists involved in this study say counting the fish's growth bands works in a similar way.

Getty Images

Why has this research been carried out?

Dr Taylor said this research would help scientists find out how climate change is affecting the length and age of fish.

He explained that by observing fish in different places with different water temperatures, they are able to better understand how they might react "when temperatures are warm everywhere."

"By 2100, I don't think we will have any more 80-year-old midnight snappers," he told the Guardian.