GCSEs will go ahead in England but with extra help to help student do their best

GCSEs will go ahead in high schools in England, and Northern Ireland this year, but with extra help to make sure they are fair because of the pandemic.

Government ministers have announced that high school students in England will be given extra help that will "boost fairness and support students."

Some of this help includes fairer marking and even advanced notice of what the exam topics will be, before the exam.

It is hoped that even though coronavirus has interrupted school learning and getting ready for GCSEs, students will still have a fair chance at getting the grades they deserve.

Around the UK

In October this year, The Welsh Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, said it was impossible to guarantee a level playing field for Welsh students to take their exams, so Welsh GCSEs were cancelled.

In Scotland, it was announced by Education Secretary John Swinney earlier this year that National 5s would be cancelled this year. in favour of teacher assessments and coursework instead.

Students in Northern Ireland will still take their GCSEs but they will start one week later in 2021 but will still finish by 30 June. Teachers have also been asked to keep track of students progress over the year in case it is needed to replace an exam.

So, what are the measures being taken and what do they mean?

What will the new rules be in England? There will be more 'generous' grading than usual, this means the marks needed to achieve a certain grade will be fairer, like it was in summer 2020.

Students will be given some exam topics before the exam. This doesn't mean they will know exactly what to expect on their exams, but they will have an idea of the things that they should be revising before hand. Students will be told some exam topics in January 2021.

'Exam aids' - which could be sheets with formula's on for science exams. These will mean students don't have to remember too much.

Students will be offered extra 'back up' exams if they have to miss an exam due to illness or self isolation.

Who came up with the plan?

A new expert group will also be monitoring how the pandemic has affected students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Head teachers have agreed that the measures that have been set out are a "reasonable package."

The Department of Education in England have also said they have "extensive engagement" with Ofqual - the people who make sure marking and exams are done properly and fairly, exam boards and senior leaders across the education sector.

In the extreme cases of illness and a student can't sit an exam, teachers will be allowed to given a 'teacher assessed' grade.

People who take vocational courses that don't always require an exam will also see changes made to reflect similar measures taken for GCSEs.

What are GCSEs?

GCSE stands for General Certificate of Secondary Education.

They are exams taken by Year 10 and Year 11 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They are usually taken between ages 14-16 so year 9-11 and graded at 1-9 , 9 being like an A* and 1 being a G.

What has the government said?

For students living in England, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said it is important these exams go ahead.

It is his belief that that exams are the exams were the best way of measuring a students performance, and that it was "so important" they took place next summer.

He said: "But this isn't business as usual. I know students are facing unprecedented disruption to their learning.

"That's why exams will be different next year, taking exceptional steps to ensure they are as fair as possible."

Mr Williamson said he hoped the measures would "give young people the clarity and confidence they need to achieve every success".