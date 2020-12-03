play
'I hope in future children can donate their afro hair to be used in wigs'

Carly from Norfolk hoped to shave off her long hair and send it to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which supplies wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer.

But the 10-year-old was told her afro hair couldn't be accepted because wig makers said it was "unsuitable" for making wigs.

The Little Princess Trust said it had for many years tried to find a manufacturer that could use afro hair, without success. However, the charity have now said it will accept Carly's donation as it explores "potential ways to use afro hair in wigs".

However, Carly's story had prompted a number of people to approach the charity to express interest in "working together to find a solution".

Carly.

'I hope in future children can donate their Afro hair to be used in wigs'

