play
Watch Newsround

Godmothered: We speak to the stars

The new Disney film Godmothered opens on the 4th of December and Shanequa caught up with the stars of the film Isla Fisher, Jillian bell and Jillian Shea

The film follows a fairy Godmother played by Jillian Bell as she tries to show how important fairy godmothers are.

But of course they didn't just talk about the film. We deal with the big questions here at Newsround and one of the best is of course - what's your favourite Christmas food?

Watch to find who's a BIG fan of brussels sprouts!

Watch more videos

Godmothered: We speak to the stars
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'
Video

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?
Video

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa
Video

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite
Video

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate
Video

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro
Video

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?
Video

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?

What is Thanksgiving?
Video

What is Thanksgiving?

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'
Video

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'

What is the anti-vaccination movement?
Video

What is the anti-vaccination movement?

Cold Classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?
Video

Cold Classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion
Video

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and C3PO's besties!
Video

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and C3PO's besties!

PlayStation 5: Put to the test
Video

PlayStation 5: Put to the test

Coronavirus: What's going to happen at Christmas?
Video

Coronavirus: What's going to happen at Christmas?

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

Anti-Bullying Week: Why do some people become bullies?
Video

Anti-Bullying Week: Why do some people become bullies?

Top Stories

Carly.

'I hope in future children can donate their Afro hair to be used in wigs'

comments
students-taking-exams

Extra help for students taking GCSEs in England

comments
Stonehenge with faces on it.
image

Stonehenge is lit up to say thank you to heritage workers

Newsround Home